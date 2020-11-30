'It's like a yo-yo': Santa Maria restaurants adapt, again, to indoor restrictions

At the 'A' Street Café in Santa Maria — a breakfast and lunch eatery that offers employment and training opportunities to individuals with disabilities — limited outdoor dining options along with frequently changing guidelines have staff worried.
The business is one of many in Santa Maria's restaurant sector experiencing whiplash due to recent state COVID-19 mandates prohibiting indoor dining for the third time in Santa Barbara County.
Under a Nov. 16 "emergency brake" order from the California Department of Public Health, Santa Barbara County, along with the majority of counties in the state, were required to regress into the restrictive purple tier. One of the requirements in the most restrictive tier is the prohibition of indoor dining.
While some businesses have been able to expand services outdoors more easily via a patio or covered dining area under the move back to the purple tier, others have been left wondering how they will keep business afloat as the weather turns colder.
"It’s tough, it’s very tough. We’re struggling," 'A' Street Café co-manager Susanne Huff said. "It’s like a yo-yo. [People] start to feel positive about businesses … And then they’re like, 'We don’t know if you’re open or closed.'"
Prior to the emergency brake, restaurants and cafes like 'A' Street were allowed to offer indoor dining again, although limited to 25% capacity, for nearly seven weeks in the state's red tier. While in the red tier, county officials were working toward expanded openings with greater capacity allowances.
Now, rising COVID-19 case rates indicate that the county will be in the purple tier for the foreseeable future, spelling a long road ahead for 'A' Street Café and other businesses.
While there are a few picnic tables set up outside the café, it doesn't provide the same dining experience as inside, where the cozy atmosphere of the large dining room keeps older clientele comfortable, Huff said.
"We don’t have a lot of outdoor seating and it’s getting colder, so we’re going to have to be thinking about, 'Do we construct something?'" she said, referencing the outdoor tents and structures that some businesses have set up.
Despite the unknowns, staff are trying to remain positive by looking on the bright side of things.
According to co-manager Robin Patten, the café is the only one of the four departments run through the Vocational Training Center that has remained open during the pandemic. Hidden Treasures Thrift Store, Innovative Printing Solutions and Grounds Maintenance all have closed temporarily due to COVID-19, she said.
The café is currently offering takeout meals for customers, along with an accessible grab-and-go section near the entrance with fresh meals packaged and ready, Huff said.
At Korean barbecue restaurant SizzlinGogi, where customers cook meat right at their own tables, staff had to get creative in order to adapt to indoor dining restrictions.
According to server Kayla Ford, the restaurant had to completely close during the initial shutdown in March, with management eventually deciding to invest in a large deck space with cook-it-yourself tables and heaters for customers.
"It was after the second closure. We were open from June to July and had to close again, and that’s when [our boss] realized he didn't know how long this would go back and forth," Ford said. "Our boss had to purchase all new inventory in order to do that outside."
While the restaurant has been able to adapt to outdoor dining requirements, evening hours have been shortened to comply with the state's limited stay-at-home-order, which requires all nonessential businesses to close by 10 p.m.
In order to assist small businesses impacted by COVID-19 closures in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an immediate assistance program on Monday that includes temporary tax relief and $500 million in grant opportunities, with more information expected to be available soon at business.ca.gov.
