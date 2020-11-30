'It's like a yo-yo': Santa Maria restaurants adapt, again, to indoor restrictions

At the 'A' Street Café in Santa Maria — a breakfast and lunch eatery that offers employment and training opportunities to individuals with disabilities — limited outdoor dining options along with frequently changing guidelines have staff worried.

The business is one of many in Santa Maria's restaurant sector experiencing whiplash due to recent state COVID-19 mandates prohibiting indoor dining for the third time in Santa Barbara County.

Under a Nov. 16 "emergency brake" order from the California Department of Public Health, Santa Barbara County, along with the majority of counties in the state, were required to regress into the restrictive purple tier. One of the requirements in the most restrictive tier is the prohibition of indoor dining.

While some businesses have been able to expand services outdoors more easily via a patio or covered dining area under the move back to the purple tier, others have been left wondering how they will keep business afloat as the weather turns colder.

"It’s tough, it’s very tough. We’re struggling," 'A' Street Café co-manager Susanne Huff said. "It’s like a yo-yo. [People] start to feel positive about businesses … And then they’re like, 'We don’t know if you’re open or closed.'"

Prior to the emergency brake, restaurants and cafes like 'A' Street were allowed to offer indoor dining again, although limited to 25% capacity, for nearly seven weeks in the state's red tier. While in the red tier, county officials were working toward expanded openings with greater capacity allowances.