Attendees visit the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum platform during a previous festival. The event will return Oct. 7-9.

The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum will host the 12th annual Central Coast Railroad Festival from Oct. 7 to 9 to celebrate the rich history of trains and tracks in the area.

Several rail-related locations throughout the region will be open with displays and activities throughout the weekend, with the main museum event kicking off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

The museum is located at 1940 Santa Barbara Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

A family enjoys goes for a mini train ride at a previous Central Coast Railroad Festival.

