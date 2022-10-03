The City of Santa Maria is asking the public to honor the Code Enforcement Team for its efforts in "promoting and supporting the safety, health and welfare of residents and businesses in their community," according to a press release from the city.
This week is Code Enforcement Appreciation Week and to commemorate it the city has planned the following events.
On Tuesday, the Code Enforcement Team will be presented with a proclamation at the City Council meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. and is held at 110 East Cook Street.