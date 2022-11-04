Friday marked the date that California Highway Patrol Sergeant Charles Hoops retired after 32 years of service with the department.
The Santa Maria CHP office, located on Carlotti Drive in the north part of town, held a farewell ceremony where officers gave Hoops a proper send-off.
“I want to thank each and everyone of you for all the support and friendship you've shown throughout the years," Hoops told his coworkers. "I will miss each and everyone one of you. Hopefully we can stay in touch and turn the page to a new chapter."
When asked for a message to those who are considering a career in law enforcement, Hoops said his profession has truly allowed him to help people.
“If you want to really make a difference in the lives of people, then this is the career for you," he said. "There is no way to explain the difference you can make in people's lives until you put the badge on and actually can go out and do it. It’s an amazing feeling. It's always what I wanted to do and I was very blessed to have been able to do it for 32 years."
Fellow officer Maria Barigga said Hoops' retirement was a sad day for the office.
“It's like part of your family is moving away," Barigga said. "I really enjoyed his briefing in the mornings, he has always worked the day shift. Coming in at 5 o'clock in the morning is hard, but he puts on a show and we have a good time. That will be missed the most, he's a great character."
Of course, Hoops' coworkers had to send him off with a few gifts, including a custom bag filled with car-cleaning supplies with Hoops' name embroidered on it.
“Every time you clean your car, you can think of us," Barriga quipped.
Commander Mike Brown shared his gratitude for the opportunity to work with Hoops.
“I've never in my career worked with anybody longer than Chuck Hoops, so it’s pretty amazing to have forged this relationship," Brown said. He then shared how being a leader comes with its hardships, but Hoops was always able to support ideas and contribute to great change in the department.
Sergeant Hoops displayed dedication till the very end, Brown said.
"I know right now if we needed another unit on patrol, I have no doubt Chuck's going to be running out the door," Brown said. "Yesterday, he was running out the door to back me up... talk about finishing strong. You completely embody that, you're 100% going to be missed and, most importantly, you left a lasting legacy in this office.
"It's been an honor to work with you."
Hoops was then awarded with a Certificate of Commendation from Brown. Then, Coastal Division Chief L. D. Maples awarded Hoops with the Division Chief’s Commendation. The chief then read the plaque which shares Hoops' journey. It explained how Hoops began his career in the Santa Barbara area after graduating from the academy in October of 1990. In 1995, he was selected to the Coastal Division and in 1998 he was selected as an Air Operations Unit Flight Officer. In 2008, he was promoted to sergeant overseeing the Coastal Division Personnel Services Unit.
Hoops transferred to the Santa Maria area in 2013 and served as a field supervisor for nearly 10 years.
"Your dedication, professionalism and personal efforts were in keeping with the finest traditions of the California Highway Patrol," Maples said.
Hoops then gave his farewell speech, describing the moment as "bittersweet." He made sure to thank his wife and mother.
Hoops and his wife Stephanie are both retiring and he emphasized the gratitude to his wife for making plans for retirement.
“I am retiring too," Stephanie said. "I've been prosecuting for 30 years so we are retiring on the same day and yes we will be going to lots of places Chuck didn't know he wanted to go."
The unit closed the ceremony by stepping outside to hear sergeant Hoop's final 10-10, which is his last transmission on the radio where he was able to say his goodbyes and sign off one last time.
