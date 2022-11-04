Friday marked the date that California Highway Patrol Sergeant Charles Hoops retired after 32 years of service with the department.

The Santa Maria CHP office, located on Carlotti Drive in the north part of town, held a farewell ceremony where officers gave Hoops a proper send-off.

“I want to thank each and everyone of you for all the support and friendship you've shown throughout the years," Hoops told his coworkers. "I will miss each and everyone one of you. Hopefully we can stay in touch and turn the page to a new chapter."

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

