'It's about the community': Lompoc residents express support for face-covering mandate

“Like people in a grocery store — they’re spitting all over the food product, they’re spitting on each other,” he said. “Normally that’d be fine. But because of the virus and [the fact] you don’t know that you have symptoms for up to 48 hours before [symptoms show], I just feel it’s safer.”

Don Rojas noted that he hasn’t enjoyed wearing a mask while performing his job duties at McDonald’s, but he said he didn’t have a problem with the city mandate.

“It’s super-hot in there and I find it irritating,” he said of wearing the mask at work, “but if this is to better the whole community, I guess it’s cool.”

Some groups of people around the state and country have pushed back against being required to wear the face coverings, with many of them disputing whether an ordinary — non-N95 or surgical mask — face covering actually provides the level of safety that the wearer may assume it does.

Lompoc resident Chris Barclay said Tuesday that such arguments miss what he feels should be atop the priority list during this pandemic.