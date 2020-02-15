Italian-Swiss heritage runs through the Santa Maria Valley

The region’s Italian origins continue to have an impact, as Ticino is the only Swiss Canton where Italian remains the official language.

“There is no official Swiss language,” said Buchert. “Depending on where people live, they speak Italian, German or French.”

Buchert’s first genealogical work was in 1992 when a friend of her husband asked her to help trace his ancestors.

“That got me hooked,” said Buchert.

She began to devote her life to the search for ancestors about 10 years ago when three women asked her for help.

“They couldn’t do the work because all the records were kept by the Catholic Church and were in Latin, and they couldn’t translate it,” said Buchert. “I felt the work was important and needed and that I could help, since I could translate Latin.

“They got so excited when I found an ancestor. I got excited, too," she added. "It was thrilling and rewarding. When I get clues in a search, I feel that something divine is happening.”

Buchert starts with a name, preferably a grandparent or someone even farther back, and goes from there. It helps if the people know of any locations or towns from which their relatives came.