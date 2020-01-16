'It's bittersweet': Owens Music Co. to close after 46 years in Santa Maria

“It originally started as an organ store,” she said. “Then we migrated to amplifiers, P.A. systems and guitars. Band instruments have been here all along.”

The closure of the Santa Maria store marks the end of the Owens Music Co., which closed its stores in Lompoc and San Luis Obispo in 2007 and 2018.

“This store is the first one that started and the last one that’s closing,” she said.

Darin Gabler, who was browsing books of sheet music at Owens Music on Thursday, said he was sad to see the closure of an independent music store.

Gabler said high sales volume requirements from big instrument manufacturers and competition from the internet age has led to the closure of many independent music stores.

“It’s just sad that there’s fewer of these around,” he said.

Owens said the store will remain open until the end of the month.

By that time, she hopes to clear the store’s inventory of pianos, organs, horns, string instruments and boxes of sheet music encompassing everything from the standard repertoire of classical music to transcriptions of popular hits by artists like Kelly Clarkson, Destiny’s Child and Blake Shelton.