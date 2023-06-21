From growing up on a farm in Ohio to living on the Central Coast and teaching children at a local private Christian school, twin sisters Patty Berry and Patsy Spencer have retired from Valley Christian Academy after 40-plus years with the school.
“It has been a blessing to serve the Lord at Valley Christian Academy. The years have gone by fast but have been full of wonderful memories,” Spencer said. “God has allowed me to teach children and then years later teach their children. I feel blessed that God has allowed me to teach here at VCA and help the next generation learn about God, grow to serve Him and to serve their community.”
There is still a chance Berry and Spencer may bless future students with their presence in the classroom, as Spencer says she still plans to tutor and fill in as a substitute when needed.
The sisters started their journey at VCA in 1974. Spencer has been teaching for 49 years and Berry 44 years. Berry says she took a pause from teaching for five years after she had her son so she could stay home and be with him.
When asked what inspired her to teach at Valley Christian Academy for all these years, Berry said while she was pregnant she would sub at the public schools for a while, but when she did part-time at VCA for about three hours a day, she felt drawn to the school.
“I wanted to come back here because of the education that the kids get, the community and being able to speak about the Lord and to train children to know about God,“ said Berry. “Plus, I wanted my son to be in this school and I wanted to be where he was at as well. He went all the way through high school here.”
Berry says it's been a blessing to have taught so many students, meet so many parents and have friends on staff.
"To be a teacher is a lot of hard work, but it's so rewarding,” Berry said.
When asked if the dream growing up was always to work together as teachers, Berry said no, they didn't know “what the Lord was going to have us do, but we just surrendered to Him and this is the calling that He gave us.”
“Also, we're so thankful we were able to come to the same school because as twins people say you can’t be separated,” said Berry. “So even when we pursued different schools and different things, the Lord brought us both here and it’s been such a blessing to work with my twin.”
Spencer didn't think she would ever be a teacher, as sisters they used to clean houses and Berry would teach part-time. One day, Berry told Spencer she would be a teacher someday, but Spencer didn't believe her sister.
According to Spencer, she was interested in serving as a missionary because she enjoyed teaching Sunday school as a teenager in her church.
But after she and Berry went on mission trips to Haiti, Jamaica and Puerto Rico, everything changed.
“When we were there, we met some other teachers and it just seemed like that's what God was asking me to do and she (Berry) said the same thing,” Spencer said. “So we came back home from the mission trips and I changed my major from church ministry to elementary education.
"I knew the Lord had called me to be a teacher and I haven't regretted it at all, it's been wonderful.”
Berry says in her retirement she looks forward to being able to spend more time and do things with her husband and spend more time with her grandkids in Oregon. She also plans to work more on hobbies such as crafting and sewing.
“We just want to slow down and enjoy a little more free time and be able to do some things we didn’t have time for,” said Spencer. “I look forward to spending more time with family and friends because our family lives in Oregon, in Colorado, Ohio and Pennsylvania.”
Spencer says she plans to dedicate more time reading, gardening and photography. She says currently she and her sister have no big traveling plans, but their first trip will be heading out to Oregon to spend a couple weeks with family.
“There is no greater joy than to see a child's eyes light up when they have grasped a concept, reading becomes easy, and to be a part of the simple things of life that a child enjoys each day,” said Spencer. “Things that we as adults sometimes take for granted. The children have made my life full.”
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.