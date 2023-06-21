From growing up on a farm in Ohio to living on the Central Coast and teaching children at a local private Christian school, twin sisters Patty Berry and Patsy Spencer have retired from Valley Christian Academy after 40-plus years with the school.

“It has been a blessing to serve the Lord at Valley Christian Academy. The years have gone by fast but have been full of wonderful memories,” Spencer said. “God has allowed me to teach children and then years later teach their children. I feel blessed that God has allowed me to teach here at VCA and help the next generation learn about God, grow to serve Him and to serve their community.”

There is still a chance Berry and Spencer may bless future students with their presence in the classroom, as Spencer says she still plans to tutor and fill in as a substitute when needed.

