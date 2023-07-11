Vader, a 2-year-old black and white Pit bull that had been held at the animal shelter in Santa Maria since May, was put on a list. The dog would have to either exit the shelter by July 5 or be euthanized.

On Tuesday, Vader was alive and well and was leaving the shelter for good.

Thanks to the power of social media, a dedicated group of community members and a celebrity pit bull advocate, the young pup gets to live another day — and some.

071123-smt-news-shorty-rossi-rescue-005.jpg
Pitbull activist Shorty Rossi signs release forms for 2-year old American pit bull Vader Tuesday morning outside the Santa Barbara County Animal Service Center.

071123-smt-news-shorty-rossi-rescue-006.jpg
American pit bulls Ares and Vader pose for a photo before leaving the Santa Barbara County Animal Center Tuesday morning in Santa Maria.
Bully Rights Activist Shorty Rossi makes stop in Santa Maria to rescue pit bull Vader Tuesday morning | Photos

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

