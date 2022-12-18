Central Coast-based musician Cavan O’Neill is single-handedly filling Hanford’s Sunday morning air with the music of the community’s historic pipe organs.

O’Neill, born in Belfast, Ireland, moved to the States as a child and now lives in Pismo Beach. Every weekend, he makes the four-hour round trip to Hanford to play pipe organs at two different local churches.

“There are four churches in Hanford that have pipe organs and none of them were really played,” O’Neill said. “So that was kind of my goal — to help the community have music back in their churches.”

