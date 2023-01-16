010923-smt-photos-sm-storm-003.jpg
A "flooded" sign on Depot Street in Santa Maria warns motorists to be careful Monday as a major rainstorm moved through the area closing multiple roads and highways throughout Santa Barbara County. 

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

The Internal Revenue Service is granting a one-month tax filing extension to residents and business operators in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties in response to severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides affecting the state.

Dozens of areas — including the Central Coast — have been designated as storm victims by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and are now eligible for tax relief in the form of postponement of tax filings and payment deadlines, according to the latest update released by the IRS on Jan. 11.

Other eligible counties include Los Angeles, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego and San Francisco, among others.

