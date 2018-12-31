The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released more information Monday on the triple homicide that occurred Dec. 28 in the 5900 block of Oakhill Road in Orcutt, although they noted many details can’t be released or haven’t yet been determined in the ongoing investigation.
The person who called 911 lived at the residence and returned home to find her friend, 34-year-old Nicole McNabb, covered with blood in the bathtub, fled the home and called for help, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Victim Carlos Echavarria, 63, also lived at the residence and was a friend of the third victim, 64-year-old Melanie McNabb.
Hoover said the motive for the violence is still under investigation and has not been determined.
“All three victims lived at the residence and were brutally beaten and stabbed,” Hoover said. “Autopsies are pending, but there is no preliminary evidence to indicate that any of the victims were shot.”
Because of a 2014 domestic violence conviction, suspect David McNabb was not legally permitted to own or possess a firearm, she said.
Detectives are currently trying to determine the ownership of the rifle he was armed with when confronted by deputies.
Other than the domestic violence conviction, David McNabb did not appear to have any other criminal history, Hoover said.
After David McNabb was shot by two deputies with less lethal munitions, he remained armed and a threat to deputies, and four of them shot at him, she said. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
During the course of the investigation, detectives determined David McNabb’s younger brother, 40-year-old Brian McNabb of Santa Maria, previously assaulted another family member at his residence in Santa Maria.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brian McNabb at his home Sunday, and he was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury in lieu of $50,000 bail.