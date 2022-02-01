Two unidentified Righetti High School employees have been placed on administrative leave and the district has launched an investigation, following an incident of alleged misconduct on campus Monday after regular hours.
"The SMJUHSD today is investigating a report of alleged misconduct between two staff members that reportedly happened at Righetti High School early Monday evening. Both employees have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation," Kenny Klein, public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, said after a request for comment.
"We take all accusations seriously and investigate them thoroughly. No other information can be released at this time because this is a confidential personnel matter," he said.
According to Brian Chavez, a math teacher at Righetti, several members of the cheerleading team witnessed an alleged sexual encounter, and shared with him accounts of what they saw.
An email sent to Righetti cheer team parents obtained by the Santa Maria Times confirms the investigation, stating “The District has learned that there was an allegation of potential inappropriate conduct between two district employees. While no students were involved, it appears that some student athletes may have seen the incident.”
The email notes that some students may be requested to provide information as part of the investigation, and that counseling would be available to any student who would like support.