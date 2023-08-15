Red Panda 01

The Santa Barbara Zoo has introduced Raj, the red panda, and welcomed him into his new habitat, where he can now be seen by visitors.

Since his arrival in April, Raj has been acclimating behind the scenes while his habitat underwent renovations to become his new home. Raj will share his new habitat with the Zoo's Burmese black mountain tortoise, Mathilda. These tortoises live in similar areas as red pandas do in the wild.

Red pandas, native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, are known for their striking reddish-brown fur, bushy tails, and endearing, bear-like faces. Despite their appearance, red pandas are not closely related to giant pandas; they are actually more akin to raccoons.

Raj not only provides an opportunity for guests to learn about the importance of conservation efforts for red pandas in the wild but also serves as a reminder of the Zoo's commitment to providing the best care and habitats for its animal residents.

