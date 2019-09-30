Northbound Highway 101 near Goleta will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday while a Caltrans crew completes a rock-scaling operation, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP officers will lead motorists through a full stop at the closures, from Mariposa Reina to the Gaviota State Park. Delays are expected to last no longer than 10 minutes.
Electronic message boards will be illuminated in the area to inform motorists about the closures.
The scaling operation will be performed by a local Caltrans maintenance team from Buellton and an engineering team from San Luis Obispo.
For more information about the project, as well as other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, call 805-568-0858, or visit website, https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.