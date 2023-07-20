Santa Marians are invited to attend an interactive public workshop on Monday, July 31 starting at 5:30 p.m. focused on the use of Community Development Block Grant funds. It will take place at Shepard Hall inside the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland Street. 

The workshop’s purpose is for both the public and city staff to discuss general unmet needs in the community, such as housing and services for seniors, the unhoused, transportation and more.

In addition, community members can provide feedback on past performance under the Community Development Block Grant program. If translation services are needed, notify staff via phone at the number below by 12 p.m. by Thursday, July 27.

