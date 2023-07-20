Santa Marians are invited to attend an interactive public workshop on Monday, July 31 starting at 5:30 p.m. focused on the use of Community Development Block Grant funds. It will take place at Shepard Hall inside the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland Street.
The workshop’s purpose is for both the public and city staff to discuss general unmet needs in the community, such as housing and services for seniors, the unhoused, transportation and more.
In addition, community members can provide feedback on past performance under the Community Development Block Grant program. If translation services are needed, notify staff via phone at the number below by 12 p.m. by Thursday, July 27.
This workshop marks the start of the public participation process to develop priorities for the Annual Action Plan for fiscal year 2024-25 which begins July 1, 2024.
The Action Plan is required of local governments that apply directly for federal funds under certain housing and community development programs, such as the CDBG Program.
Results of this workshop will be presented to the City Council in the form of a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m. The City Council will receive public comments and consider the priority recommendations proposed by the Block Grants Advisory Committee.
View the online agenda for information on how to access the meeting, agenda will be posted on the city's meeting portal at least 72 hours before meeting.
Questions may be directed to the Community Programs Division, 805-925-0951 ext. 2118.