Santa Maria drivers can expect lane closures at the intersection of Broadway, which is also Highway 135, and Bunny Avenue as a traffic signal and ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act are installed.
The project will also include the installation of new curb ramps on Broadway from Roemer Way to Preisker Lane, Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said.
Travelers will encounter lane closures on Highway 135 at Bunny Avenue from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Construction also will take place from 12:01 until 6 a.m. Fridays, Shivers said.
Lane closures on Bunny Avenue will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, with one lane remaining open in both directions in the work zone.
Shivers said FEC Future Contractors of Fountain Valley is the contractor for the $1.3 million project that’s expected to be complete next spring, weather permitting.