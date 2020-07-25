Inspired by friend's suicide, 19-year-old Lompoc High grad announces run for school board

Just months before his 2019 graduation from Lompoc High School, Alexander Murkison said his world was rocked when he learned one of his closest friends had died from an apparent suicide.

While Murkison acknowledged that the grieving process was particularly difficult for him and other surviving friends of his late classmate, he noted one fruitful outcome from the experience was that it brought to his attention an issue he now considers among the most important facing campuses.

“That was when I decided that mental illness was something that needs more support in the schools,” he said.

A year later, Murkison is now aiming to actively make that happen.

At 19 years old, the former Lompoc High class president this week became the first person to publicly announce his intention to seek one of the three seats that will be up for grabs on the Lompoc Unified School District board of education in the Nov. 3 election.

“I’ve always believed in the ideology that a young person should be involved in decisions that directly impact young people,” he said. “That just always made sense to me.”

Murkison joined Janet Blevins as the lone two candidates who had filed papers, as of Friday, with the Santa Barbara County elections division to run for a seat this year on the LUSD board. The filing deadline is Aug. 7.