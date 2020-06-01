Inmate at Lompoc prison becomes fourth at facility to die from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 56-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc died from COVID-19 on Monday, prison officials announced.

Daniel Lee Vadnais, 56, had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on May 2, according to the the Bureau of Prisons. He was reportedly first treated at the prison before being transported on May 6 to an area hospital, where his condition declined, leading to him being placed on a ventilator on May 8.

He was pronounced dead Monday by hospital staff, the Bureau of Prisons reported.

Vadnais was serving a 108-month sentence at the low-security facility after being convicted in the Eastern District of Washington for receipt of child pornography. He had been in custody in Lompoc since Aug. 23, 2019, according to prison officials.

Vadnais was the second reported coronavirus death from the Federal Correctional Institution, following the death of 37-year-old Mohamed Yusuf on May 25.

The Lompoc prison complex's first two coronavirus-related deaths were reported from the separate U.S. Penitentiary facility. Jimmy Lee Houston, 75, and Oliver M. Boling, 68, died from the disease on May 6 and April 18, respectively, in that section.