Inmate, 24, found unresponsive, dies at Lompoc prison

An inmate at the federal prison complex in Lompoc died Sunday, the Bureau of Prisons of announced.

Mamoudou Kaba, 24, was found unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. in the U.S. Penitentiary unit, according to prison officials. Responding staff reportedly initiated life-saving measures, and EMS medics arrived and continued providing care before Kaba was ultimately pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

Prison officials did not reveal a suspected cause of death.

Kaba had been sentenced in the District of Kansas to an 85-month prison term for bank robbery, armed bank robbery, firearms violations, and use, carry and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He had been in custody at the U.S. Penitentiary Lompoc since July 10, 2019, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

The U.S. Penitentiary Lompoc is a medium-security facility that currently houses 1,094 male offenders.

For more information on the Bureau of Prisons, visit bop.gov.

