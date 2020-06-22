You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate, 24, found unresponsive, dies at Lompoc prison
alert

Inmate, 24, found unresponsive, dies at Lompoc prison

{{featured_button_text}}

An inmate at the federal prison complex in Lompoc died Sunday, the Bureau of Prisons of announced.

Mamoudou Kaba, 24, was found unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. in the U.S. Penitentiary unit, according to prison officials. Responding staff reportedly initiated life-saving measures, and EMS medics arrived and continued providing care before Kaba was ultimately pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

Prison officials did not reveal a suspected cause of death.

Kaba had been sentenced in the District of Kansas to an 85-month prison term for bank robbery, armed bank robbery, firearms violations, and use, carry and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He had been in custody at the U.S. Penitentiary Lompoc since July 10, 2019, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

The U.S. Penitentiary Lompoc is a medium-security facility that currently houses 1,094 male offenders.

For more information on the Bureau of Prisons, visit bop.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News