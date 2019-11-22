{{featured_button_text}}

A paraglider was rescued after reportedly breaking both ankles during a landing west of Cachuma Lake near Happy Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. 

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick said that a helicopter was dispatched to rescue the injured paraglider

The patient was reportedly transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. No further information was available. 

