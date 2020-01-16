3 injured in two-vehicle collision on Hwy 154 near Paradise Road

Update - 9:29 a.m.: Highway 154 has been cleared and all emergency crews have been released from the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person sustained moderate injuries while two reported minor injuries, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The patients were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals for further evaluation, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emergency crews from Santa Barbara County Fire are responding to a report of a high-speed collision involving two vehicles on Highway 154 near Paradise Road.

The collision reportedly occurred between a full-size pickup and sedan in the eastbound lanes of Highway 154, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Multiple fire engines, medical personnel and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies are responding to the call.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0