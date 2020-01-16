3 injured in two-vehicle collision on Hwy 154 near Paradise Road

3 injured in two-vehicle collision on Hwy 154 near Paradise Road

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
011620-syv-photo-hwy-154-collision
Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, SB County Fire

Update - 9:29 a.m.: Highway 154 has been cleared and all emergency crews have been released from the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

One person sustained moderate injuries while two reported minor injuries, according to  Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

The patients were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals for further evaluation, he said. 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emergency crews from Santa Barbara County Fire are responding to a report of a high-speed collision involving two vehicles on Highway 154 near Paradise Road. 

The collision reportedly occurred between a full-size pickup and sedan in the eastbound lanes of Highway 154, according to emergency scanner traffic. 

Multiple fire engines, medical personnel and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies are responding to the call.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News