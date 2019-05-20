Santa Barbara County Fire crews have rescued a critically injured bicyclist trapped on a trail in the Orcutt hills, according to emergency radio traffic.
First reported at 1:19 p.m. Monday, County Fire and crews from American Medical Response attempted to reach the cyclist to evaluate their condition. Crews believed the biker sustained a spinal injury and was sensitive to movement.
Crews originally requested a closure of Rice Ranch Road near Orcutt Road to create a landing zone, but CALSTAR was able to land in a clearing at the base of the hill.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.