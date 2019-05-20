{{featured_button_text}}
CALStar Orcutt Trail

Santa Barbara County Fire crews prepare to load an injured cyclist into CALSTAR on Monday.

 Len Wood, Staff

Santa Barbara County Fire crews have rescued a critically injured bicyclist trapped on a trail in the Orcutt hills, according to emergency radio traffic.

First reported at 1:19 p.m. Monday, County Fire and crews from American Medical Response attempted to reach the cyclist to evaluate their condition. Crews believed the biker sustained a spinal injury and was sensitive to movement.

Crews originally requested a closure of Rice Ranch Road near Orcutt Road to create a landing zone, but CALSTAR was able to land in a clearing at the base of the hill. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reach reporter Mathew Burciaga at 805-739-2205 or mburciaga@leecentralcoastnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @mathewburciaga

