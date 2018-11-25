An initial environmental study prepared for a produce processing facility, which is being considered for a 16-acre patch of land in north Lompoc, identifies several potentially “significant” impacts that the project could have on the local environment if it were to be constructed as planned.
The Sure Fresh Produce Project calls for the construction of a processing plant that would be completed over five phases in the city of Lompoc’s so-called Central Coast Business Park Specific Plan Area located in the 1100 through 1400 blocks of West Central Avenue. All told, according to current plans, the facility would include 12 structures totaling 264,500 square feet.
Some of the potentially significant impacts that were noted in the Environmental Initial Study, which was prepared by Lompoc city staff, include several factors that could diminish local air and water quality, as well as the creation of hazards to the public and environment through the use and transport of hazardous materials.
Members of the public have until Monday, Dec. 3, to offer comments to the city regarding the project’s initial study, which can be viewed in its complete form online at www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showdocument?id=6647.
“I find that the proposed project may have a ‘potentially significant impact’ or ‘potentially significant unless mitigated’ impact on the environment,” read a portion of the study’s “determination” section that was signed by Lompoc City Planner Brian Halvorson.
According to the initial plans, the project would be constructed in an area north of West Central Avenue, south of the Lompoc Airport, east of North V Street, and west of Barton Avenue.
The 82,000-square-foot first phase would include the main produce-processing plant, office, and support buildings that would be constructed over 21 months. The second phase would include 35,000 square feet of offices, a canopy for receiving and dry storage space, and is projected to be developed within three years.
The third phase would include 37,500 square feet of additional freezer space, a dry storage addition, and four shipping doors, and is projected to be developed within 10 years. The fourth and fifth phases, projected to be developed within 20 years, would include 110,000 square feet of additional freezer space.
Processing of produce at the facility would use water for washing, cutting and blanching vegetables. The project includes a proposal to use water pumped from an existing well located on an agricultural parcel about three-quarters of a mile outside Lompoc city limits. The pipelines used for wastewater would run through the city, however, and the city of Lompoc would provide water and sewer service for use inside the buildings.
The operation of the facility would include the delivery of fresh produce, which would arrive by truck between the hours 7 a.m. and midnight each day “almost year-round, with volumes fluctuating with the season and type of produce available,” according to the environmental study. After processing, the frozen product would depart the facility by truck between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. year-round.
The initial environmental study noted that more analysis is needed to determine the level of air-quality impacts the construction and operation of the Sure Fresh facility, specifically as it relates to water and wastewater, could have on the local area.
While the study concluded that “objectionable odors” would be less than significant, for example, it also noted that wastewater would be sent via pipeline to an irrigation pond on agriculture land outside the city limits.
“Depending on the quality of this wastewater and the amount of time this water is held in these irrigation ponds, odors could potentially be generated,” read a portion of the study. “Further analysis of the potential for objectionable odors to be created is needed.”
Another section of the study that contained multiple “potentially significant” impacts was related to hazards and hazardous materials.
Again, the study suggested that further analysis was needed to determine the scope of those impacts.
Operators of the facility, as another example, plan to use ammonia for refrigeration that would be stored in high-pressure ammonia vessels in a support yard, according to the study.
“Additionally, liquified petroleum gas used as fuel for forklifts would be stored and dispensed in the receiving yard,” read the study. “Further analysis of the handling, storage, and use of these materials is needed to determine potential effects.”
The closest buildings to the project that would potentially be affected by hazardous materials, according to the study, are homes that are located about 880 feet south of the proposed facility, though the study reported that those impacts are expected to be “less than significant.”
Also, because the project would be constructed within 2 miles of the Lompoc Airport and includes plans for buildings that are as tall as 45 feet, the project would require that the city's Central Coast Business Park Plan be amended to raise the maximum building height from 35 feet. The study again calls for additional analysis to determine how such an amendment could impact safety hazards related to the airport.
Many of those issues that are noted in the study as needing further analysis will be evaluated in the Supplemental Environment Impact Report for the project, according to the initial study.
Before the project can proceed, it will require amendments to the city’s Central Coast Business Park Plan and municipal codes to address some of the initial impacts, as well as an easement agreement for the use of city property for installation and operation of pipelines.
Anyone who wishes to comment on the initial study is encouraged to send their responses to Halvorson, the city’s planning manager, to b_halvorson@ci.lompoc.ca.us or to Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436. Responses must be submitted by Dec. 3.