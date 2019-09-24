Members of the public can learn more about the project to replace the Highway 101 bridge at Highway 135 in Los Alamos at a meeting set for Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club at 429 Leslie St. in Los Alamos.
The proposed project will replace the Highway 101 overcrossing in Los Alamos with a single span and will include the removal of the existing columns, said Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
New bridge rails, a metal beam guardrail and inside and outside shoulder rumble strips also will be added along Highway 101 between the on- and off-ramps, Shivers said.
In addition, new sidewalks under Highway 101 that will include a safety railing, landscaping and other aesthetic treatments will improve pedestrian access from the Los Alamos Mobile Home Park to the intersection of Bell and Main streets, he said.
Caltrans staff will provide a presentation about the project and answer questions from the public.
Construction on the estimated $14 million project is expected to begin in late 2020, weather permitting, Shivers said, and the work will involve switching traffic to opposite sides on Highway 101 while each bridge is removed.
For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 831-423-0396 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.