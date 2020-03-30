Infographic: San Luis Obispo County Coronavirus Update - March 30 2020

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Santa Barbara County has confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases for a total of 88, following a trend anticipated by public health officials of cases doubling every few days, officials said at a Monday press conference.
Santa Barbara County has confirmed 15 new coronavirus cases for a total of 47, with San Luis Obispo County confirming a total of 59, officials from both county Public Health Departments said at press conferences Friday.
Brenden Michael Terry, 20, was apprehended by officers with the Lompoc Police Department on Wednesday and charged with murder. Terry's girlfriend, whose name was not released by the Lompoc Police Department, was found dead Wednesday at a residence in the 300 block of North Y Street.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases remains at 18 in Santa Barbara County, with San Luis Obispo County confirming six new cases for a total of 33, public health officials from both counties said at press conferences on Monday.