The uncontested race for Solvang mayor went as expected Tuesday night with Mark Infanti winning the seat.
For City Council, challenger Elizabeth Orona defeated incumbent Robert Clarke to represent District 3, but the race between David Brown and V. Louise Smith for District 4 remains too close to call as the county awaits ballots postmarked Tuesday.
Results are not official until they are certified by the county. They are due to be certified no later than Dec. 16.
“We’re super close,” said Smith, who was 11 votes behind Brown Wednesday morning with 100% of precincts reporting.
The ballot, which also included a sales and use tax proposition, was the first since Solvang was divided into four districts.
Under the new structure, Solvang voters cast ballots for their preferred mayoral candidate who ran at-large, but each council seat now represents a specific district. Candidates must live in the district for which they are running, and only voters registered to addresses within each district were allowed to vote for the assigned candidates.
Infanti threw his hat in the ring for mayor after outgoing Mayor Charlie Uhrig announced he would not run for re-election. No other candidate stepped forward.
According to the final unofficial count posted by the Santa Barbara County Elections Office in the wee hours Wednesday, 1,559 of the city’s 3,946 registered voters cast ballots (39.5%) in the uncontested mayoral election. Of them, 1,138 backed Infanti while 64 were write-in votes.
The county reported four of the write-in candidates were “unresolved” and 60 were unqualified for the ballot. Of Infanti’s votes, 74 were cast at polling places; the remainder came from mail-in ballots received by Tuesday.
But turnout in District 3 was far lower.
Of 756 voters registered in that district, 204 ballots (26.9%) had been received and counted. With ballots possibly postmarked as late as Tuesday, Brown was ahead by 11 votes — 70 by mail-in, 11 at the poll — while Smith garnered 70 votes including 68 by mail-in with the remaining two at the polls.
Janice Matthews withdrew ahead of election day but too late to be excluded from the ballot.
She took 18 votes, including 15 by mail and 3 in person. One voter penned a write-in, but it was listed as “unresolved.”
“It appears they’re all done. I suppose there are more to count if they were mailed yesterday, but all precincts with the ability to vote in the live election are done. There’s still any straggling mail stuff that will come. It’s still close,” Brown said.
Still, he said he has already thanked his opponent for her gamesmanship.
“I’m looking at it as a win with the data we have, and I’ve also thanked my opponent for keeping it a positive campaign focused on the issues,” Brown said.
In District 4, the 39.8% turnout represented 421 of the neighborhood’s 1,057 registered voters. Of those, 220 were cast for Orona over incumbent Clarke’s 165. Both candidates’ supporters largely spoke out by mail, with 211 mail-in votes and 9 in-person votes for Orona, 149 and 16 for Clarke. There were no write-in votes.
“I am really pleased with the results. I am really looking forward to getting in and doing some work for the city and hopefully bringing all the input I learned on the campaign into the process of making the city run for a lot of people who care, who bothered to support me and tell me what they’re worried about,” Orona said.
Clarke said he was disappointed in the loss after serving four years on the council, but said he accepted it. He looks forward to getting back to focusing on family and work.
"I served as best I could and with 39 % voter turnout it's tough. Orona did a better job. She told everyone she would reduce water rates and I couldn't promise voters that. I look forward to paying less for water," he said.
Candidates across the board were concerned about the low voter turnout, particularly in District 3.
“I was kind of sad and horrified at the low turnout when I looked at it and it was only 81 (votes for Brown) and 71 (votes for Smith). It’s nuts that only about 150 out of (756) registered voters took part. That’s just, like, wow. That’s sad,” Smith said.
With that race too close to call, she said she was biding her time by cleaning her house to keep occupied. She spent election night enjoying pizza and wine with friends.
“I’m still excited. I’m so grateful for this community and the backing that I had on this. I’m not discouraged at all. It’s going to work out the way it’s going to work out. I may run again in two years, but for now, this was an amazing process. I’ve learned so much. It’s gotten me even more interested in this community, housing and water and all the issues we have,” Smith said.
Orona chalked it up, at least in part, to the city facing its first by-district election in history.
“I’m thinking about it already because we don’t really understand the effects of this district structure yet, but I know that there’s probably more outreach that we have to get right for all the districts. A community thrives when there’s real engagement,” she said.
She, Brown and Smith all expressed particular concern about the turnout in District 3.
“I think the issues that I’ve run on effect everyone in Solvang. That low turnout concerns me because that means that a large group of people that are affected are not using their voice and letting us know what they care about,” Orona said.