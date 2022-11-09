The uncontested race for Solvang mayor went as expected Tuesday night with Mark Infanti winning the seat.

For City Council, challenger Elizabeth Orona defeated incumbent Robert Clarke to represent District 3, but the race between David Brown and V. Louise Smith for District 4 remains too close to call as the county awaits ballots postmarked Tuesday.

Results are not official until they are certified by the county. They are due to be certified no later than Dec. 16.

