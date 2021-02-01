The Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering complimentary indoor recycling bins to local businesses in order to encourage recycling, according to a city spokesman.

Businesses will be able to choose between a tall bin with a lid for cans and bottles or a smaller open-top bin for paper recyclables. Each business can take up to four of any combination, spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

The bins are ideal for a breakroom, office or under a desk, he said.

Interested businesses can call the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270, to request bins and schedule a no-contact pickup. Businesses must be signed up for city trash and recycling services, and verification will be required.

The Utilities Department is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.