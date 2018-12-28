An indoor barbecue pit gone awry sparked a small fire early Thursday evening at a house on the 1100 block of Speed Street in Santa Maria.
Responding just before 6 p.m. to reports of a smoke and flames coming from a room at the rear of the house, crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department said upon arrival they encountered a small fire in what battalion chief Thomas Crakes described as an "enclosed, indoor patio."
"The fire burned out of the pit and started the patio room on fire," Crakes said, noting that indoor barbecue pits and enclosed patios are common features in residences across the city. Crews made quick work of the fire and quickly extinguished it. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
Crews could be seen entering and exiting the residence by 6:15 p.m., occasionally accompanied by some of the home's occupants. One resident said they called the Fire Department after the fire pit got a bit out of hand. "They’re just here to do their job,” he said.
No major structural damage was reported as a result of the fire, Crakes said. The indoor ceiling of the enclosed patio will need to be rebuilt and the barbecue pit will likely need to be redone.