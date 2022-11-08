Incumbents seeking re-election to two seats on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees are in the lead in early unofficial results posted by Santa Barbara County Elections Division shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Trustee Area 4 incumbent Diana Perez has garnered 993 votes, or 66.8% of the ballots cast, to lead challenger Raymond Acosta, who has picked up 481 votes, or 32.4% of the ballots cast.
In Trustee Area 5, incumbent Dominick Palera has amassed 2,531 votes for 52.3% of the ballots cast, while challenger David E. Baskett has pulled in 2,262 votes for 46.8% of ballots cast.
Trustee Area 4 covers most of the area west of Skyway Drive and Blosser Road, including Guadalupe, bordered roughly by West Foster Road and Highway 1 on the south and the Santa Maria River on the north.
Trustee Area 5 is the largest in square miles and extends south of Santa Maria to Vandenberg Space Force Base, includes Los Alamos, extends eastward to Los Padres National Forest and is bounded on the north by Highway 166.
County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said the initial report on vote totals released after the polls closed will consist of vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day, with updates being posted after that as precinct ballots are tallied.
Provisional and vote-by-mail ballots received Election Day and ballots postmarked that day and arriving after Nov. 8 will be counted this week, but the results won’t be posted until Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Holland said he doesn't expect ballots counted after Election Day to have much of an impact on the initial Tuesday night results.