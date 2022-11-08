Incumbents seeking re-election to two seats on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees are in the lead in early unofficial results posted by Santa Barbara County Elections Division shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Trustee Area 4 incumbent Diana Perez has garnered 993 votes, or 66.8% of the ballots cast, to lead challenger Raymond Acosta, who has picked up 481 votes, or 32.4% of the ballots cast.

In Trustee Area 5, incumbent Dominick Palera has amassed 2,531 votes for 52.3% of the ballots cast, while challenger David E. Baskett has pulled in 2,262 votes for 46.8% of ballots cast. 

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

