The incumbents held early leads in the two Lompoc City Council races, according to mail-in-ballot results released early Tuesday evening.
Current Councilman Victor Vega, with 332 votes, held an edge over challenger Shirley Sherman, who received 164 votes, in District 2. Vega accounted for 67 percent of the vote, while Sherman held 33 percent. In District 3, incumbent Dirk Starbuck had accounted for 59 percent of the early votes with 529 to out-pace challenger Robert Cuthbert, who had amassed 364 votes for 41 percent, according to the first wave of balloting released by Santa Barbara County election officials.
It is expected that the county will release updated voting figures throughout the night.
This year’s City Council races are unlike any other in the city’s history as they mark the first under the recently adopted district-based format.
The winner in each race will earn a four-year seat on the Lompoc City Council.
Vega, who was initially elected to the council in 2014, and Sherman, who is attempting her first run for public office, are vying to represent District 2, which covers the mid-western portion of town.
Starbuck, who is seeking a third term after his initial election in 2010, and Cuthbert, who is waging his seventh Lompoc City Council campaign and seeking his first victory, are battling to represent District 3, which spans much of the eastern portion of the city.
The Lompoc City Council began the transition to a district-based election system in September 2017. The move was spurred, as it was in several other locales around the state, by the threat of a lawsuit alleging that the city’s at-large system of elections violated the California Voting Rights Act.