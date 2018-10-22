One of the candidates running for a seat on the Hancock College board of trustees fielded questions about finances, bond oversight and facilities during a public forum Monday at the main campus.
Moderated by technical theater professor Michael Dempsey, small-business owner and incumbent Larry Lahr spoke to the voters in attendance and college employees streaming the event live online. Guadalupe resident Jesse Ramirez, whose ballot designation reads "retired state employee," was invited to participate but declined the opportunity. Both candidates are vying to represent Area 3, which is comprised of Guadalupe and southern Santa Maria.
"I'm passionate about the college and have been for the 24 years I've been [on the board,]" Lahr said. "I'm passionate about the college ... what it does for the students and what it does for the community."
A Hancock College graduate and six-term incumbent, Lahr was first elected to the board in 1994 and holds a bachelor's degree in agricultural business management from Cal Poly. He founded Rincon Corp., a full-service agricultural real estate company based in Orcutt, in 1991 — three years before assuming office — and currently serves as the company's president.
"With me, [voters] know what they're getting," Lahr said. "All of the board members have different areas that they have different expertise in. Hopefully over the course of 24 years of being on the board, I've acquired some knowledge of academia and the community college system."
In light of static enrollment and a change to the state's community college funding model, Lahr called the college's fiscal outlook "challenging, if not scary." Like other public entities, the college must also contend with increased contributions to employee retirement plans. With nearly $8 million in reserves, Lahr said the college is in a strong financial position to weather fiscal tumult.
Lahr said the district has learned from what he deemed were mistakes administering Measure I bond funds, specifically in the areas of budgeting and prioritization. An improper stakeholder engagement process led to inflated construction estimates that, when cut, made some groups feel shortchanged.
Pointing to his nearly three decades of experience in finance and construction management, Lahr said his is prepared to oversee and manage new construction projects if voters approve Measure Y, the $75 million facilities construction bond, when they head to the polls Nov. 6. He said future projects must be thoroughly evaluated before formal construction commitments are made.
"To go through this process, first you need to assess the needs ... then you have to assess the cost," he explained. "Even though we know what our needs are, we have to prioritize it. It's a process that has to go on."
If re-elected, Lahr said he plans to work on improving board governance and cohesion — a quality he believes has declined over his two dozen years on the board. While he understands the desire of some voters for wanting a "fresh perspective," he denies the claim that his lengthy service has made him complacent.
"A fresh perspective is always good, but I don't think it needs to come at the cost of throwing out what I have to offer to the board," he said. "I think there are ways we encourage [new perspectives] through advisory committees that get the community more involved in what [the college is] doing."