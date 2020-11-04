Increased case rate in Santa Barbara County keeps further reopenings out of reach

Santa Barbara County residents will not see further reopenings for at least another two weeks, after increased COVID-19 case rates further distanced the county from needed orange tier metrics.
Updated weekly data from the California Department of Public Health's Blueprint for a Safer Economy states that Santa Barbara County's case rate per 100,000 people has increased in the last seven days from 4.9 to 6.1.
However, due to high rates of testing in the county, this week's rate of 6.1 has been adjusted downward to 4.6.
While the 4.6 rate keep the county safely in the red tier, it also pulls further away from the orange tier's threshold case rate of 3.9.
In order to advance into the orange tier, Santa Barbara County must meet all metrics for that tier for two consecutive weeks. While the county's overall case rate continues to be a problem, its testing positivity rates and equity metrics have consistently met the mark.
Once counties advance to the orange tier, amusement parks and theme parks, along with bars and breweries not serving food, can reopen at limited capacity, and retail stores, places of worship, restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses can expand capacity from 25% to 50%.
Since last week, the county's testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of COVID-19 tests that yield a positive result, increased slightly from 2% to 2.2%.
The county's case equity metric, which measures testing positivity specifically for neighborhoods within the lowest quartile of the county's Healthy Places Index, decreased over the last week from 4.4% to 3.2%.
Neighboring San Luis Obispo County has seen more frequent spikes in cases since the end of October, triggering a slight increase in the county's case rate.
As of Wednesday, the county's updated case rate per 100,000 people is 6.1, which was adjusted down to 4.1 due to the county's level of testing.
Daily COVID-19 cases
Along with metric updates from the state, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department also reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 death on Wednesday.
The total number of cases in the county is now 10,042, with 108 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.
An individual from the city of Santa Barbara was confirmed to be the county's 130th death due to COVID-19. According to county data, the individual was between the ages of 50 and 69 and had underlying health conditions.
This is the 14th death caused by COVID-19 to occur in the city of Santa Barbara, which includes the area of Mission Canyon.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county remain consistent with past days. As of Wednesday, 10 individuals were hospitalized, including two in the ICU.
In the city of Santa Maria, 17 out of 4,185 total cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, two out of 382 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 19 out of 962 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, five out of 186 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, four out of 466 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 42 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, leading to a total of 4,422 total cases, with 230 cases still considered active.
Concerned about COVID-19?
