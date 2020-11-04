Increased case rate in Santa Barbara County keeps further reopenings out of reach

Santa Barbara County residents will not see further reopenings for at least another two weeks, after increased COVID-19 case rates further distanced the county from needed orange tier metrics.

Updated weekly data from the California Department of Public Health's Blueprint for a Safer Economy states that Santa Barbara County's case rate per 100,000 people has increased in the last seven days from 4.9 to 6.1.

However, due to high rates of testing in the county, this week's rate of 6.1 has been adjusted downward to 4.6.

While the 4.6 rate keep the county safely in the red tier, it also pulls further away from the orange tier's threshold case rate of 3.9.

In order to advance into the orange tier, Santa Barbara County must meet all metrics for that tier for two consecutive weeks. While the county's overall case rate continues to be a problem, its testing positivity rates and equity metrics have consistently met the mark.

Once counties advance to the orange tier, amusement parks and theme parks, along with bars and breweries not serving food, can reopen at limited capacity, and retail stores, places of worship, restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses can expand capacity from 25% to 50%.

Since last week, the county's testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of COVID-19 tests that yield a positive result, increased slightly from 2% to 2.2%.

The county's case equity metric, which measures testing positivity specifically for neighborhoods within the lowest quartile of the county's Healthy Places Index, decreased over the last week from 4.4% to 3.2%.