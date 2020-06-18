Inclusive playground unveiled at Santa Maria's Preisker Park

The Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks unveiled an inclusive playground at Preisker Park on Wednesday, designed with equipment that can be used by children with visual, mobile and hearing impairments.
Fundraising for the project, which city officials said is the first inclusive playground in the county, began in October 2018, spearheaded by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria and the People for Leisure and Youth Inc., or PLAY, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The playground features inclusive equipment from recreation company PlayCore, including a swing with an adjustable harness to maintain an upright position and a mechanism that allows children with mobility devices to position themselves on the slide, van de Kamp said.
On Wednesday afternoon, a crowd of approximately 70 community members and families gathered at the new playground site, where city officials from the City Council, Recreation and Parks Department and Kiwanis Club held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"There was a need in our community, a void we needed to fill, and that was addressing the needs of individuals with disabilities," said Alex Posada, Recreation and Parks Department director.
Ryan Maxwell, Kiwanis chairperson for the project, said this was the first time the club had engaged in a project of this scope, which required clearing areas of grass, laying 50 yards of cement and gathering supplies from companies throughout the Central Coast.
"I really hope this playground is an example of a place where families can all play together," Maxwell said.
Moving forward, Posada said, the city is looking to add a wheelchair swing to the site, which would allow those with mobility devices to safely use the park swings.
After the ribbon was cut, kids rushed onto the play structure, with 7-year-old Chloe Stanton helped by her family out of her wheelchair and onto the play structure.
"It's so exciting. There's not a lot of parks we can go to where everybody can play," Jason Stanton, Chloe's father, said. "It's heartwarming. I'm just happy for her."
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.