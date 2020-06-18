Inclusive playground unveiled at Santa Maria's Preisker Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks unveiled an inclusive playground at Preisker Park on Wednesday, designed with equipment that can be used by children with visual, mobile and hearing impairments.

Fundraising for the project, which city officials said is the first inclusive playground in the county, began in October 2018, spearheaded by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria and the People for Leisure and Youth Inc., or PLAY, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The playground features inclusive equipment from recreation company PlayCore, including a swing with an adjustable harness to maintain an upright position and a mechanism that allows children with mobility devices to position themselves on the slide, van de Kamp said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a crowd of approximately 70 community members and families gathered at the new playground site, where city officials from the City Council, Recreation and Parks Department and Kiwanis Club held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"There was a need in our community, a void we needed to fill, and that was addressing the needs of individuals with disabilities," said Alex Posada, Recreation and Parks Department director.