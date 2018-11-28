Following an experience of near-homelessness after serving 12 years in the U.S. Air Force, Operation WEBS founder Sandy Blair looked to assist homeless and displaced female veterans.
Operation WEBS — which stands for “Women Empowered Build Strong" — was founded earlier this year and aims to build tiny houses that will be donated to tiny home villages that assist veterans.
On Wednesday, around 75 people gathered at the Veterans Memorial Hall for the inaugural ‘Tiny House Gala,’ which was held to raise money to build the organization’s first tiny home.
The event featured a tiny home to tour, and three 24-foot tiny house kits and one 30-foot-long trailer with its own tiny house kit were auctioned off, alongside wine, gift baskets and other goods.
Blair, who lost her home after being discharged from the military, spoke about the struggle to transition to civilian life that she faced. “I said, ‘What am I going to do now that I no longer have this military family that I go to for everything?’ I don’t get paid on the 1st and 15th anymore. I don’t have security anymore.”
Blair said she searched for work but was repeatedly told she was overqualified. “It was like they were telling me, ‘You did a good job but now you don’t fit anywhere,” she said. “I didn’t understand it. Now I can’t feed my kids. Now I’ve lost my home. It was a very dark time for me.”
A tiny home — which costs an average of $40,000 to build — would give veterans the dignity and independence that comes with having a place to stay, Blair said. “I just want to say you guys being here and supporting this cause, and supporting Operation WEBS means everything to me because I truly believe that Santa Maria will have a community one day where we can house our veterans and it won’t break the bank.”
Joseph Skoda, a former commander of American Legion Post 56, spoke about his experience with homelessness after leaving the Air Force in 2006. “I had a master’s degree in business, an MBA, and I could not find work in this town,” he said. “I’d apply for jobs at gas stations … and was told time and time again that I was overqualified. February 29, 2008 — I checked into the Good Samaritan Shelter.
“After you get over the ‘Woe is me, life sucks, it’s not fair,’ you have to humble yourself sometimes,” Skoda said. “We see every day on the streets people pushing shopping carts, carrying sleeping bags, hiding in the woods — a lot of them are veterans, like me.”
Skoda said Blair’s vision could assist veterans who have been in similar circumstances as himself. “Please join me and many others of us here as we join Team Blair,” Skoda said. “I encourage each and every one of you to us join us while we do something great for this community — and possibly communities around the nation — to help the homeless female veteran.”