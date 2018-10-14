Fans of the “I Love Lucy” grape-stomping episode and those too young to even know about the old TV series got a chance to re-create the scene Saturday afternoon at the inaugural Solvang Stomp.
Ticketholders could kick off their shoes and climb into one of 12 vats holding 4 tons of grapes from Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards on First Street in downtown Solvang, where they could also compete for prizes in the Lucy & Ricky Ricardo Look-Alike Contest.
The event also offered the chance to taste vintages from 30 world-class wineries and to sip specialty rosé wines in the “I Love Rosé Lounge,” sponsored by the Chumash Casino Resort, while listening to live music by from bluegrass folk band Bryan Titus Trio and country-western rockers The Rawhides.
Food available for purchase inside the festival area came from Cecco Ristorante’s gourmet pizza oven and the California Tacos and First & Oak food trucks.
Admission was limited to those age 21 and older, and those who bought a $75 admission ticket also received a logo glass for wine tasting, a logo foot towel for use post-grape-stomp and entry in a drawing for wine-related prizes.
The first Solvang Stomp, produced by Cultivate Events, was presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, with main sponsorship support from Visit Santa Ynez Valley, Chumash Casino Resort and the city of Solvang.
Proceeds will benefit the Santa Barbara Vintners.