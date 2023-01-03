012122-smt-news-joey-de-anda-005.jpg
Santa Barbara County firefighter and paramedic Joseph De Anda was laid to rest at the Santa Maria Cemetery following his Jan. 8, 2022 death from a skiing injury.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

Friends, family, and former coworkers will celebrate the life of fallen Santa Barbara County firefighter Joseph De Anda Saturday during an inaugural memorial fun run at Waller Park.

De Anda, a Santa Maria native, died Jan. 8, 2022 in an off-duty skiing accident at China Peak. In the following months, De Anda’s family and friends have been working to keep his memory alive, creating a new award for Santa Barbara County Fire Department recruits as well as receiving recognition from state legislators.

De Anda graduated from Cal Poly in June of 2018 while working simultaneously for San Luis Ambulance, AMR, Cal Fire, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. By August 2018, he also started working for CalStar, fulfilling a dream of working on the renowned helicopter ambulance on the Central Coast.

