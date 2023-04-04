A first-of-its-kind gaming convention was held in Santa Maria on Sunday with the inaugural MimicCon event held at the youth center. MimicCon brought hundreds of gamers and artists to town for a unique day.
The convention featured all sorts of board games and card games played throughout the day, including Magic the Gathering, Digimon, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokemon sessions.
There was also a cosplay competition, "Nerd Trivia" rounds, gaming dioramas and a Dungeon Master panel Q&A session. The event culminated with a silent auction.
The event was presented by Central Coast D&D and proceeds from ticket sales will benefit People for Leisure And Play, a non-profit public benefit corporation committed to promoting public welfare and education through recreation and leisure programs in Santa Maria.
The event sponsors were Zander's Game House in Camarillo, Gordon's Good Games in Atascadero and the City of Santa Maria Recreation And Parks Department.
Organizers said this convention was a "proof-of-concept" with the intention of using it as a springboard for a MimicCon to be held in 2024.
Admission was free for children age 10 and younger.
