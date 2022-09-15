The public is invited to a day of outdoor fun on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Lompoc community track and field at Huyck Stadium, where various family-friendly activities will be hosted.
On hand during the day will be local fitness instructor Clau Elizabeth, who will lead participants through a routine of high-energy Zumba at 10:30 a.m., followed by a session of yoga led by Blooming Energy at noon.
Attendees can also stop by and visit the numerous community vendors on-site offering resources, information and opportunities to participate in giveaways.
Library patrons interested in hosting a book club now can stop by the Lompoc Public Library and select from 10 new book club kits available for community use.
Citizens concerned about code violations in Lompoc may now report without threat of their identity being shared. Only a court action could mak…