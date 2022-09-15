Lompoc YMCA Friday Night Lights

Community members in May of 2021 danced to Zumba as part of the weekly exercise series Friday Night Lights, held at Lompoc's community track and field located at Huyck Stadium. The community is invited to a day of family fitness at the track and field on Saturday, Sept. 21.

 Contributed

The public is invited to a day of outdoor fun on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Lompoc community track and field at Huyck Stadium, where various family-friendly activities will be hosted.

On hand during the day will be local fitness instructor Clau Elizabeth, who will lead participants through a routine of high-energy Zumba at 10:30 a.m., followed by a session of yoga led by Blooming Energy at noon.

Attendees can also stop by and visit the numerous community vendors on-site offering resources, information and opportunities to participate in giveaways.

 

