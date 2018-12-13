The inaugural Central Coast Airfest, which was held at the Santa Maria Public Airport in October, was awarded the first place Pinnacle Platinum Award in the Small Civilian Air Show category at the International Council of Air Shows last week.
The award was presented in Las Vegas at the annual International Council of Air Shows convention — which was held from Dec. 3 to 6 — to Airfest committee chairman Chris Kunkle, Santa Maria Public Airport general manager Chris Hastert and Henry Behel, producer and director of the Airfest video, "The Inventor’s Dream," which was part of the award nomination package.
The Central Coast Airfest was the first air show held in Santa Maria in three years. Planning for the 2019 show — scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13 — is underway and the U.S. Air Force Viper Demo Team has committed as the premier air demonstration team for the event.
“We were absolutely thrilled to have been chosen as the top civilian air show by ICAS, particularly since this was our first air show,” Kunkle said in a news release. “We could not have done this without the tremendous support of the airport district, volunteers and our great sponsors.”
The International Council of Air Shows was founded in 1967 as a trade association of industry professionals who protect and promote air shows in North America. The organization provides information to air show sponsors and pilots, promotes safety at all aviation events and works with government agencies to develop air show safety standards. The Pinnacle Awards program seeks to showcase professionalism, innovation in solving problems and overall excellence in all air show operations and management.
The Platinum and Gold Pinnacle Award recipients are selected for each of the following categories: Small Civilian Air Shows (less than 15,000 spectators), Mid-Size Civilian Air Shows (more than 15,000, less than 35,000 spectators), Large Civilian Air Shows (more than 35,000 spectators), Military Air Shows/Open Houses, Civilian Performers, Military Performers and Support Service Providers.
All entries are judged by a panel of air show experts, who base their assessment on areas such as improving the long-term sustainability of the air show and the amount of interest generated in aviation or careers in science, technology, engineering and math.