Bill Libbon cuts a blue ribbon as he's joined by students, family and friends during a ceremony at Libbon Elementary Thursday afternoon. The school opened in 2020, but never had an official dedication ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The wait was a bit longer than anticipated, but Bill Libbon School in Santa Maria finally held an in-person dedication to honor its namesake.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District held an official ceremony to recognize Libbon's work in the community at the campus that's named after him Thursday. The school opened in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, delaying the in-person ceremony until this week.
"I'm very humbled and grateful for this honor, not only for myself but my family," Libbon said. "I'd like to say thank you to the school district for this honor and for this event. I would like to thank a lot of people in my life for this great honor."
In 20201, the school board voted to name the district’s 21st campus William “Bill” Libbon Elementary School in honor of the man who’s been involved with youth since he was in high school. Youths Libbon mentored or who passed through through the Boys and Girls Club have gone on to become local police officers, school principals, engineers, dentists and business people, and some stayed to work for the club while others served on its board of directors. Libbon has also spent years volunteering and working for the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department.
At the Boys and Girls Club, Libbon was hired as program director, later became the work director, director of operations and finally executive director, a post he held for 14 years until retiring in 2014. He enjoyed retirement for about a year and a half until the Recreation and Parks Department asked if he’d like to come back and he went on to work with the sports program.
"My parents taught me strong moral values and dragged me to mass every Sunday," Libbon said. "I'd like to thank my dad for taking me and my brothers to Boy Scouts when I was 8 years old; thank you to my family, my kids and my grandkids and for all their support during my career in working with youth. Thank you to all the teachers who taught me about the world and to the coaches who taught me that winning isn't everything, but character is."
Libbon also thanked the Recreation and Parks Department and the Rotary Club.
"I'd like to thank the thousands of kids and families that I've had the opportunity to be associated with," Libbon said. "One of the greatest honors in my life is seeing what fine young men and women they've become."
