The wait was a bit longer than anticipated, but Bill Libbon School in Santa Maria finally held an in-person dedication to honor its namesake.

Santa Maria-Bonita School District held an official ceremony to recognize Libbon's work in the community at the campus that's named after him Thursday. The school opened in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, delaying the in-person ceremony until this week.

"I'm very humbled and grateful for this honor, not only for myself but my family," Libbon said. "I'd like to say thank you to the school district for this honor and for this event. I would like to thank a lot of people in my life for this great honor."

