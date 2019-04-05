Stephanie Cortner is a lion, a fighter, an athlete and teacher with a sarcastic bent. She’s also all about laughter, love and when it comes to her health, self-advocacy.
“I laugh and smile at everything. When I face a challenge, when something comes my way, my reaction is to laugh because crying about it and pouting and being mad isn’t going to fix it,” Cortner said.
The Mission Hope Cancer Center patient, mother and Valley Christian Academy preschool teacher was raised in Santa Maria, where she attended Rice, Fesler and Santa Maria High schools. She played high school volleyball and softball, has coached VCA’s junior high volleyball and was in line to coach varsity softball when cancer turned her plans upside down for a while.
The first kick in the gut came on Veterans Day 2017 when her mother was diagnosed with cancer. Two weeks later, over Thanksgiving weekend, Cortner discovered a lump in her own breast as well.
“I knew, as soon as I touched it,” Cortner said.
With everyone in her circles concerned about her mother’s health, she opted not to alarm them further with any announcement about her own until it was confirmed, through ultrasounds and a biopsy, in early December.
“I yelled, screamed, then it was, like, OK. I have faith. I have God. I knew God had my back. I believe God is awesome, and that made it so much easier. I had prayer. I had my church family. I had my family. I knew I had people that prayed for me and prayed with me. I talk to God daily. It’s not about church, but about your own personal relationship with God. I believe he got me through it,” Cortner said.
She also credits the team at Mission Hope, including Dr. Monica Rocco and Dr. Stephen Vara, as well as her support team of friends and family, her Cancer Crew, for her recovery.
“The first thing Dr. Rocco said to me was, ‘It’s curable.’ So, I told myself it wasn’t a train coming at me, and even if it was, I’m going to sidestep [it] and it’s going to be fine,” Cortner said.
It’s been no pleasure cruise through surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and target therapy for HER2 breast cancer, Cortner is able to explain with easygoing laughter the bouts of dehydration, trips to the emergency room, even mornings spent on the toilet while enticing her 5- and 8-year-old boys to get ready for school.
“I got the best Brazilian ever. I didn’t have to shave anything for six months," Cortner said. "I have new hair that’s baby soft right now. Everyone rubs my head, and I love it. And I lost 30 pounds. It was the best weight-loss plan ever, but I wouldn’t recommend it. I spent a lot of time on the toilet yelling at my kids [to] go get ready for school.”
While her husband’s job supporting the family took him out of town, Cortner found daily emotional support from friends like Alisa Fortier and her own sister who drove from Thousand Oaks for every chemo treatment.
Before each infusion, Cortner would write a word or two above her collarbone: “Warrior,” “In Christ alone,” “Faith.”
“I threw it all out there because no one is as open as we are," she said. "I had heard it all, listened, researched and still ended up going to the hospital. They still don’t talk about the gross stuff where I’m sitting on the toilet while also puking and trying to get my kids to school. My body didn’t like the chemo at all. The dehydration knocked me out until I learned how to handle it.”
She also learned to advocate for herself, both to keep the medical process moving quickly and to address medical billing.
“You have to be your own advocate. I’m confrontational. I’m a pusher," Cortner said. "Some things just get missed, balls get dropped, the waiting drives you nuts. They have a ton of people at Mission Hope, but no one is going to fight for you like you’ll fight for you. There’s tons of paperwork everywhere, and the bills are ridiculous.”
Under Vara’s direction, Cortner chose to explore a treatment that her insurance company initially denied. But Cortner called back and forth between the insurance company and the cancer center, acting as the go-between and her own advocate until the insurance company relented.
“I feel like, if I hadn’t have done that, it would’ve continued to be denied,” she said.
Her teams had her back, too. The softball team wore pink for a game they ultimately won against Coastal Christian School. They held a car wash fundraiser to help Cortner cover her medical bills.
“I love those girls," she said. "The only thing that made me mad through this whole thing was that I couldn’t balance coaching a varsity sport with the chemo. That, and not enjoying food. Everything tasted like cardboard.”
When the time came, she eschewed wigs.
“When my hair fell out, I just said, ‘This is me. I’m gonna rock the bald head,’” she said.
During Day of Hope 2018, Cortner put a henna tattoo of a lion, VCA’s mascot, on the back of her head along with the words, “It’s not over ’til I win.”
By Christmas, her taste buds were back, she’d regained all of those 30 pounds, “plus another 10,” she said with a laugh, and was sporting baby-fine, pink hair, which she told inquisitive preschoolers, was the result of walking through a rainbow.
“It’s hard when everything hurts, and I do have low days when I look at my health and say to myself, ‘This is a disaster.’ I curl up for a couple of hours, have a pity party, and I’m done," Cortner said. "I choose joy. I choose happiness. I don’t choose to be miserable because it doesn’t do any good. Cancer sucks, absolutely, but you appreciate things like your family and your home life. I drew closer to God because when you’re scared, that’s what you do; you draw closer to your parents.”