"My opponent," fulminated the candidate, "and those who endorse him continue to focus on the extreme and unconstitutional notion that we can overturn the 2020 election."

No, that was not said by a Democrat, but by Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of the Wisconsin legislature, who was facing, and defeating, a primary challenger endorsed by Donald Trump. Still, Vos did use the word that has become the keynote, the clarion call of the Democrats' fall campaign: extreme.

Leftists of the Bernie Sanders stripe fantasize that this is a liberal country; it's not, but it is not a hard-right nation, either. Our center of political gravity is close, well, to the center, perhaps tilting slightly to the right. So when Republicans pick candidates who espouse views outside the mainstream, they set themselves up for defeat.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

