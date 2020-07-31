Improvements at Clark Avenue, Hwy 101 in Orcutt nearing completion

Reconstruction of the northbound Highway 101 on- and offramps to accommodate a new signalized intersection at the Clark Avenue interchange in Orcutt is nearing completion, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said.
Work is expected to be completed in August.
The project is entering its final phase with the installation of temporary stop signs at the northbound on- and offramps that have been reconstructed to improve safety at the new signalized intersection, spokesman Jim Shivers said.
Work also includes a minor widening of the southbound on- and offramps and repaving Clark Avenue adjacent to the freeway, Shivers said.
Santa Barbara County officials expect the improvements to provide improved traffic flow for a proposed large commercial project on the north side of Clark and a smaller commercial project proposed for the south side of the avenue just west of the freeway.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
