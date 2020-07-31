You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Improvements at Clark Avenue, Hwy 101 in Orcutt nearing completion

Improvements at Clark Avenue, Hwy 101 in Orcutt nearing completion

Reconstruction of the northbound Highway 101 on- and offramps to accommodate a new signalized intersection at the Clark Avenue interchange in Orcutt is nearing completion, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said.

Work is expected to be completed in August.

The project is entering its final phase with the installation of temporary stop signs at the northbound on- and offramps that have been reconstructed to improve safety at the new signalized intersection, spokesman Jim Shivers said.

Work also includes a minor widening of the southbound on- and offramps and repaving Clark Avenue adjacent to the freeway, Shivers said.

Santa Barbara County officials expect the improvements to provide improved traffic flow for a proposed large commercial project on the north side of Clark and a smaller commercial project proposed for the south side of the avenue just west of the freeway.

Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News