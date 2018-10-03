Negotiators for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and the district's faculty association declared an impasse after negotiations stalled Wednesday.
According to a release from the district, faculty association members were offered a 2 percent raise for the 2019 school year, additional salary schedule steps and contribution to employee health benefits.
Kevin Platt, the district's assistant superintendent for Human Resources, said he believes the "total pay and compensation proposal was more than fair, considering [Santa Maria high school] teachers are the highest compensated high school teachers in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties."
"From our perspective, the district is in great financial shape," faculty association President Matt Provost said, pointing to increases in revenue, enrollment and a 3.71-percent cost of living increase provided by the state.
"They're not offering anything close to that," he said.
According to the district, the 3.71-percent increase — which adds roughly $2.44 million in additional funding — is used by school districts to offset increases in fuel, school supplies, utilities and rising pension costs.
Lower-than-anticipated investment returns by the California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) and California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) have driven contributions to retirement benefits by districts across the state up since 2015. By 2020, the Santa Maria high school district expects to increase its total contribution to both retirement systems by $4.5 million.
No date has been set for mediation.