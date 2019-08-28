A monthslong investigation into an illegal marijuana grow near Santa Maria has resulted in the seizure of 2,800 plants from multiple indoor and outdoor sites, along with hundreds of pounds of processed cannabis and butane honey oil.
The operation by the Cannabis Compliance Team and the Department of Fish and Wildlife started with an investigation into an outdoor grow in the area of Morning Hill and Dominion Road in Santa Maria, according to Lt. Erik Raney of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation led to several search warrants served over a two-day period in Santa Maria, Nipomo and an unincorporated area near Arroyo Grande. Plants were seized at both indoor and outdoor cultivation sites in multiple locations, and a butane honey oil lab also was discovered.
No arrests were made during the search or service of the warrants, although criminal complaints will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for possible criminal prosecution.