The Santa Maria Public Library was awarded a $4,000 If/Then Gender Equity Engagement Grant to create and install a bilingual display highlighting female scientists.

The If/Then Initiative and the Association of Science and Technology Centers awarded this grant to the City of Santa Maria Public Library in recognition of its commitment to gender equity in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Funding was made possible by Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

The group's motto is, "If we support a woman in STEM, then she can change the world."

The installation is featured in the “Teen Zone” at the library and will be displayed through until Jan. 28, 2024.

Take-home family program packs featuring a series of six engineering activities will be offered bi-weekly at all library branch locations through March.