After years of turmoil surrounding tourism marketing and services, Solvang came full circle Monday when its city council returned management of its visitors center to a marketing contractor.
The council voted 3-2, with Mayor Charlie Uhrig and Councilman Jim Thomas dissenting, to assign the contract to lowest bidder IDK Events.
The San Francisco-based company currently serves as Solvang’s tourism marketing contractor, provides planning and organization of major events in the city, and oversees event grant applications among other duties.
“We’ve come back full circle,” Uhrig said.
SCVB was effectively disbanded in 2019 when sitting City Council members voted not to renew its marketing contract with the agency. The city later recouped $16,000 in funds misdirected to an Arroyo Grande nonprofit, and some digital and physical assets held captive by the organization.
Solvang has since adopted a new tourism marketing plan, contracted with IDK Events, established a city appointed Tourism Advisory Committee, and welcomed former Solvang Visitors Center employee Brenda Ball to take over management of the center, a position she has held with her husband, Jim Ball since late 2019.
Under the name of her business, Central Coast Marketing, Ball bid $162,000 to provide 2,920 staff hours per year at the downtown center through June 30, 2022. Solvang Chamber of Commerce bid $152,075 and 3,068 hours. IDK Events bid $99,181 for 2,920 staff hours.
Ball’s bid included $57,000 for overhead/management cost while the Chamber came in at $25,175 and IDK Events bid $33,973 for that expense.
In other action, Solvang City Council members:
- Unanimously approved the installation of two speed humps on Laurel Avenue between 4th Place and Atterdag Road near Solvang School at a cost of $15,000;
- Heard and unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance adding musical entertainment as a conditional use in the tourist related commercial district. Under the ordinance, businesses interested in offering music that may be heard beyond the confines of their space would be required to secure a revokable permit;
- Unanimously adopted a new fee schedule for the first time since 2005. City Manager Xenia Bradford said the update will significantly increase revenue to the city by recouping costs otherwise covered by tax dollars. The new fee schedule is forecast to save the city $300,000 annually. The schedule updates building, planning, land development engineering, encroachment, public facility rental, utility service and finance and administrative fees. The update does not include development impact fees, taxes, assessments, fines or penalties, franchise fees nor utility rates and service charges.
- Continued, to Sept. 27, an electronic trolley application request by Hector “Sal” Orona’s Horzes Entertainment LLC. The city awaits reviews of intended vehicles and routes by CHP and public safety, Bradford said.
In other news:
The council heard from Solvang resident Eric Hutchins, who voiced disapproval of the council’s selection of Alexander Grenier for the Tourism Advisory Committee.
“Passing over the appointment of intelligent adults with years and sometimes decades of retail biz experience to appoint a 16-year-old to this community’s most economically important advisory committee defies both common sense and wisdom,” Hutchins said.
The high school student, who works at the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, was appointed alongside his boss, Solvang Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Beard, to serve on the seven-member committee. There were 13 applicants.
“I urge the council to uphold the public trust, and to avoid the appearance of impropriety by appointing the best qualified individuals to its committees. Further, I urge the council to rescind the appointment of this undoubtably gifted 16 year-old and refrain from appointing anyone else to its advisory committee that, by virtue of age, is far less qualified than others seeking to serve our community,” Hutchins said.
Lions Peak Vineyards and Winery CEO Jennifer Soni made similar remarks last week at the committee’s first official meeting.
Councilman Robert Clarke reminded Hutchins and the audience he had requested the council consider “someone who was not a part of” the tourist-related commercial (TRC) district. He was particularly interested in having a representative of Solvang residents on the committee.
“I wasn’t responsible for appointing a 16 year-old,” said Clarke, who cast the dissenting vote in the 4-1 decision at the Aug. 23 council meeting.