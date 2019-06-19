The identity of the man killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in Buellton has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Pietro Boumpensiero, 79, of Templeton suffered injuries that later proved fatal when his vehicle and another one collided about 5 a.m. at the southbound Highway 101 offramp to Avenue of the Flags.
The impact caused both vehicles to overturn, with one coming to rest lying on its side in the middle of the offramp and the other on its roof in the grass, the California Highway Patrol said.
Boumpensiero was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
The CHP is still investigating the crash, and officers asked anyone with information about the collision to call the Buellton Area Office at 805-688-5551.