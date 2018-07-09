Santa Maria Police have released the identities of the four individuals killed in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Stowell and Blosser roads late Friday.
Washington resident Necitas Santa Maria, 52, Texas resident Leonicelle Abaigar, 47, and a 13-year-old female juvenile also from Texas, were killed after a white Toyota pickup truck driven by 27-year-old Arroyo Grande resident Jesse Angel Plata slammed into their Cadillac Escalade. Prior to the incident, officers observed Plata driving recklessly westbound on Stowell Road from the JC Penney parking lot.
Santa Maria, Abaigar and the juvenile were all pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Escalade was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance.
Plata was airlifted by CALSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died a few hours later due to injuries from the crash.
Though the investigation is ongoing, officials believe a high rate of speed played a factor in the incident. Drugs and/or alcohol are also thought to be involved.
Traffic investigators request anyone who might have seen the collision contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2297.